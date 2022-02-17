Brandon Swaby had 18 points and nine rebounds to pace the Cardinals (5-22, 2-11). Josh Morgan added 14 points. Drew Lutz had 13 points.
Robert ‘’RJ’’ Glasper, who led the Cardinals in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, was held to six points on 3-of-13 shooting.
The Demons are undefeated in three games against the Cardinals this season. Most recently, Northwestern State defeated UIW 79-70 on Jan. 27.
___
___
