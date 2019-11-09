Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points to lead Purdue (1-1). Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor each had 12.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 73, RHODE ISLAND 55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jalen Smith had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored all 14 of his points in the second half and turnover-prone Maryland overcame a sloppy start.

Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins each had 13 points for Maryland (2-0), and Wiggins had 13 rebounds.

Jeff Dowtin led the Rams (1-1) with 14 points.

NO. 8 GONZAGA 110, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 60

SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Petrusev scored a career-high 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting and Gonzaga routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Drew Timme and Admon Gilder each scored 15 points and Ryan Woolridge added 14 points and nine assists for Gonzaga (2-0). Shaun Doss scored 15 points for the Golden Lions (0-2).

The Zags scored 10 of the final 11 points to take a 56-30 lead at halftime, behind 58.6% shooting.

NO. 12 SETON HALL 74, STONY BROOK 57

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Romaro Gill had 10 points and 10 assists and Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17 points for Seton Hall in Pirates coach Kevin Willard’s return.

Seton Hall (2-0) withstood an ankle injury to Myles Powell, the Big East preseason player of the year and an Associated Press preseason All-America selection. He sprained his left ankle early in the game.

Seton Hal lannounced Oct. 29 that the NCAA is investigating the program and Willard would be sitting out two games. Willard sat out an exhibition game and the opener against Wagner.

Makale Foreman led Stony Brook (0-2) with 16 points.

NO. 13 TEXAS TECH 79, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 44

LUBBOCK, Texas — TJ Holyfield scored 20 points to lead Texas Tech past Bethune-Cookman.

The new-look Red Raiders (2-0) have won their first two games by a combined 70 points. Texas Tech has only three returners from the team that lost to Virginia in last season’s national championship game.

Malik Maitland led Bethune-Cookman (1-1) with 13 points.

___

