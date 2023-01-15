Coleman scores 25, Hawaii knocks off Long Beach State 79-70

Coleman shot 6 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 11 of 11 from the free throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (13-4, 4-1 Big West Conference). Samuta Avea scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 16, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. JoVon McClanahan shot 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.