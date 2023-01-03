Coleman scores 26 as Ball State knocks off Toledo 90-83

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jarron Coleman had 26 points in Ball State’s 90-83 victory against Toledo on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals picked up their sixth straight win.
Rayj Dennis finished with 21 points, six assists and two steals for the Rockets (9-5). Dante Maddox Jr. added 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Toledo. JT Shumate also recorded 15 points.
Ball State took the lead a little more than a minute-and-a-half in and never trailed again.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Friday. Ball State hosts Akron while Toledo hosts Western Michigan.
