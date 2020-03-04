Texas took advantage of three missed free throws by Oklahoma in the final 19 seconds, including two by Kristian Doolittle with six seconds left and the Sooners leading 51-49. Brock Cunningham grabbed the rebound and handed it to Coleman, who dribbled up court, slipped around a screen by Royce Hamm Jr., and pulled up for the leaning winner.

A year ago, Coleman was in a similar position. That time, Oklahoma’s Jamal Bieniemy was able to get up and swat the shot away to preserve a Sooners win.

Texas’ previous four wins in the streak had come by double figures, but neither team led by more than six points on Tuesday.

Doolittle led the Sooners (18-12, 8-9) with 20 points. Brady Manek scored 10 but was 2-of-12 shooting and missed all his five 3-point shots. Oklahoma made just 2 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 28% (14 of 50) overall.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns continued their improbable climb up the conference standings and kept alive their chances to earn the No. 3 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament. Texas looked like a long-shot to be in contention for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament before this win streak began but is looking more and more like a tournament team.

Oklahoma: The Sooners’ chances at the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament appear to have slipped away. Oklahoma still figures to be in the NCAA Tournament but will need a win Saturday— and potentially at least in the first-round of the conference tournament — to feel secure.

UP NEXT

Texas wraps up its regular season at home Saturday against Oklahoma State. The Longhorns beat the Cowboys 76-64 on the road Jan. 15.

Oklahoma finishes up its slate at TCU the same day. The Sooners beat the Horned Frogs 83-63 at home Jan. 18 and have won five straight against TCU.

