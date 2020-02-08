Fresno State led 23-22 at halftime and used a Noah Blackwell 3-pointer to grab a 67-64 lead with 54 seconds left to play. Hardy scored on a layup with 39 seconds to go to pull UNLV within a point. New Williams missed a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs, Cheikh Mbacke Diong grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Tillman who fed Coleman for the game-winner.

AD

AD

Freshman Orlando Robinson topped Fresno State (8-16, 4-9) with 24 points, while Blackwell and reserve Niven Hart scored 15 apiece.

UNLV shot 40% from the field, including 33% from distance (8 of 24), and made 14 of 17 free throws. Fresno State shot 45% overall, 30% from distance (7 of 23) and made 14 of 19 foul shots.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25