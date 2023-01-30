Colgate beats Loyola Maryland 76-63, ups win streak to 11

HARRISON, N.Y. — Ryan Moffatt had 19 points and Colgate upped its win streak to 11 with a 76-63 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night.

Moffatt also contributed five rebounds for the Raiders (17-7, 11-0 Patriot League). Braeden Smith filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. He made 5 of 6 shots with two 3-pointers. Oliver Lynch-Daniels was 6-of-9 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) and scored 15.