Colgate beats Loyola Maryland 76-63, ups win streak to 11

HARRISON, N.Y. — Ryan Moffatt had 19 points and Colgate upped its win streak to 11 with a 76-63 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night.
Deon Perry and Golden Dike led the Greyhounds (8-16, 3-8) with 16 points apiece. Perry added four assists and four steals. Jaylin Andrews had 10 points and four assists.
Colgate took the lead with 6:50 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-28 at halftime,with Moffatt racking up 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Colgate visits American University and Loyola Maryland hosts Boston University.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.