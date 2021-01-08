DID YOU KNOW: The stout Colgate defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.2 percent, the 20th-best mark in the country. Boston University has allowed opponents to shoot 46 percent from the field through two games (ranked 281st).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.