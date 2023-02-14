Colgate faces Army, seeks 8th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Army Black Knights (14-13, 8-6 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (19-8, 13-1 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Army looking to prolong its seven-game home winning streak. The Raiders are 9-2 on their home court. Colgate has a 7-5 record against teams above .500. The Black Knights are 8-6 against Patriot opponents. Army is 7-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Oliver Lynch-Daniels is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Jalen Rucker is averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article