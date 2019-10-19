Garrett Patta cut the gap to 21-20 with his 29-yard field goal after the Big Red stalled at the 11-yard line early in the fourth quarter. After that, Cornell (1-4) punted twice and its final drive, which ground 47 yards in 11 plays, ended when Richie Kenney passed incomplete on fourth-and-3 with 31 seconds left to play.

AD

Cornell had been 3 for 3 on fourth-down conversions to that point.

Kenney passed for 268 yards. Jelani Taylor took a fumble recovery 87 yards for a Big Red score to end the first half trailing 14-7.

Grant Breneman went 19-for-27 for 224 yards for Colgate, an FCS quarterfinalist last season and preseason favorite in the Patriot League.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD