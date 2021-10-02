Oakley caught a 20-yarder from Grant Breneman for the game’s first score and finished with 123 yards on five catches.
Breneman was 13-of-17 passing for 173 yards while Kirk was 3 of 4 for 36.
Georgetown scored with just over a minute in the first half on an 8-yard run by Jackson Saffold and Joshua Stakeley added a 1-yard score with minutes remaining in the third quarter to tie the game at 21-all. The Hoyas’ final possession began with 1:32 left but ended with an interception.
Georgetown’s Pierce Holley was 20 of 28 for 206 yards and an interception.
