Colgate hosts Green and No. 15 Auburn

Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-0)
The Raiders are 2-2 on the road. Colgate ranks fifth in the Patriot with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Baily averaging 6.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Green averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. K.D. Johnson is shooting 37.0% and averaging 9.7 points for Auburn.
Tucker Richardson is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 12 points and 1.8 steals for Colgate.
