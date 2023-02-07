Colgate hosts Taylor and Lehigh

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-9, 9-3 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (17-8, 11-1 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits the Colgate Raiders after Evan Taylor scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 66-64 win against the Lafayette Leopards. The Raiders are 8-2 in home games. Colgate scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks are 9-3 in conference matchups. Lehigh is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Raiders. Braeden Smith is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 54.0% over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Keith Higgins Jr. is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Taylor is averaging 15.2 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article