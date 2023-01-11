Colgate hosts Whyte and Boston University

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston University Terriers (9-8, 2-2 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (10-7, 4-0 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -10; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the Colgate Raiders after Walter Whyte scored 23 points in Boston University’s 76-74 loss to the American Eagles.

The Raiders have gone 3-2 at home. Colgate leads the Patriot with 38.5 points in the paint led by Keegan Records averaging 9.0.

The Terriers are 2-2 against Patriot opponents. Boston University leads the Patriot with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nevin Zink averaging 1.9.

The Raiders and Terriers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Lynch-Daniels averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Tucker Richardson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Whyte is averaging 15 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 9.3 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

