FAB FRESHMEN: Holy Cross’ Joe Pridgen, Austin Butler and Ryan Wade have combined to account for 48 percent of all Crusaders scoring this season, though that number has decreased to 38 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jordan Burns has directly created 41 percent of all Colgate field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 26 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has lost its last 13 road games, scoring 68.2 points, while allowing 81.2 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Raiders have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Crusaders. Colgate has an assist on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Holy Cross has assists on 24 of 71 field goals (33.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-best rate in the country. The Holy Cross defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 342nd among Division I teams).

