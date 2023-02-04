Colgate plays American on 11-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colgate Raiders (17-7, 11-0 Patriot) at American Eagles (14-8, 6-5 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -5.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colgate is looking to build upon its 11-game win streak with a victory against American. The Eagles have gone 6-3 at home. American has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raiders are 11-0 against Patriot opponents. Colgate is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

Tucker Richardson is averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Raiders. Oliver Lynch-Daniels is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Raiders: 10-0, averaging 73.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

