Colgate plays Cornell after Records' 22-point showing

Cornell Big Red (8-3) at Colgate Raiders (6-6)
The Big Red are 3-3 on the road. Cornell averages 21.0 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Greg Dolan with 4.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Raiders. Records is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colgate.
Sean Hansen is averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Big Red. Dolan is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.
Big Red: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.
___
