Colgate Raiders play the Lafayette Leopards, seek 5th straight victory

Colgate Raiders (21-8, 15-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (9-20, 7-9 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Colgate seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Raiders take on Lafayette. The Leopards are 4-6 on their home court. Lafayette is 0-2 in one-possession games. The Raiders are 15-1 against Patriot opponents. Colgate ranks fifth in the Patriot with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Keegan Records averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Leopards. Josh Rivera is averaging 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Tucker Richardson is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raiders. Braeden Smith is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

