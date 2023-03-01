Colgate Raiders square off against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in Patriot Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-19, 7-11 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (23-8, 17-1 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders and Loyola (MD) Greyhounds meet in the Patriot Tournament. The Raiders’ record in Patriot games is 17-1, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. Colgate is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Greyhounds are 7-11 against Patriot teams. Loyola (MD) has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 13 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Deon Perry is shooting 37.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Greyhounds: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

