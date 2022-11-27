Colgate takes on Hartford

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hartford Hawks (3-5) vs. Colgate Raiders (4-4) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders face the Hartford Hawks at Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Raiders are 4-4 in non-conference play. Colgate is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game. The Hawks are 3-5 in non-conference play. Hartford leads the DI Independent with 15.3 assists. Michael Dunne leads the Hawks with 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 12.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 52.4% for Colgate.

Dunne averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc. Briggs McClain is averaging 16.7 points for Hartford.

