Colgate takes on Navy following Smith's 24-point outing

Navy Midshipmen (8-6, 1-1 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot)
The Midshipmen are 1-1 in conference matchups. Navy ranks fifth in the Patriot with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Daniel Deaver averaging 5.8.
The Raiders and Midshipmen face off Thursday for the first time in Patriot play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is shooting 50.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Raiders. Oliver Lynch-Daniels is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.
Deaver is averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Navy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.
Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.