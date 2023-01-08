Colgate visits Army following Rucker's 35-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colgate Raiders (9-7, 3-0 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (9-7, 3-0 Patriot) West Point, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts the Colgate Raiders after Jalen Rucker scored 35 points in Army’s 78-55 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds. The Black Knights have gone 5-1 at home. Army scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Raiders are 3-0 in Patriot play. Colgate leads the Patriot scoring 80.9 points per game while shooting 51.5%.

The Black Knights and Raiders meet Monday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Black Knights. Chris Mann is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Tucker Richardson is averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders. Braeden Smith is averaging 12.7 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

