The Raiders have gone 1-1 against Patriot opponents. Colgate is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 14.7 points for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.
Jack Ferguson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Tucker Richardson is shooting 41.7% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Colgate.
LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.
Raiders: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.