OAKLAND, Calif. — Attorneys for college football and basketball players are in court fighting NCAA rules that cap athletes’ compensation at the value of a scholarship.

The federal trial that began Tuesday in Oakland opened with the testimony of sports economist Dan Rascher, one of several expert witnesses the sides plan to call during the 10-day trial.

The dueling experts are expected to debate the economic effects of allowing schools to freely pay football and basketball players. The plaintiffs want compensation to be determined conference by conference in the hopes of creating a free market.

Rascher was called by the players’ attorneys to counter the NCAA’s argument that unfettered pay of top athletes will turn off fans and cause economic harm.

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken is deciding the case without a jury.

