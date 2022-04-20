College Football Hall of Famer Bob Babich dies at 74

Bob Babich, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame who played linebacker in the NFL for the Chargers and Browns, has died. He was 74.
“An exceptional hard hitting linebacker, Bob Babich made his mark in Oxford as one of the best in the country,” National Football Foundation chairman Archie Manning said. “He was great guy to be around with a great sense of humor and full of great stories.”
Babich was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the first round of the 1969 NFL draft. He spent three years with the Chargers and six more in Cleveland, mostly playing middle linebacker.
After his playing days, he operated his own firm for more than two decades in the insurance, financial services and real estate lending industry.
