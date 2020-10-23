The award, sponsored by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, is usually given in December. It will be presented on Feb. 21 in Newport Beach, California. The changes were the result of the coronavirus.
The winner receives $25,000 for the general scholarship fund of his school.
Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott presents the IMPACT award, which stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
Auburn’s Derrick Brown won last year.
