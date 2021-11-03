One of those unranked upsets for Purdue came against Michigan State in 1954. More broadly, the Spartans are 9-4 against the Boilemakers (5-3) when they are ranked but Purdue is not. It’s been a while, though. The most recent of those games came in 1961.
Still, the oddmakers have put the Spartans on upset alert. Michigan State is only a 2 1/2-point favorite in West Lafayette, Indiana, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
On a college football schedule with only one game matching ranked teams, who else is in danger of being tripped up by an underdog?
No. 7 Oregon is less than a touchdown favorite against Washington (4-4), and undefeated and No. 10 Wake Forest is getting points on the road against North Carolina (4-4).
It’s a good reminder that rankings are more rewards for what a team has done than a projection of what a team will do. The picks, with lines from FanDuel Sportsbook:
THURSDAY
Georgia State (plus 12 1/2) at No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette
Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-0 in the series, including three games decided by three points of fewer ... LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 31-17.
SATURDAY
Missouri (plus 39 1/2) at No. 1 Georgia
Bulldogs definitely not on upset alert ... GEORGIA 42-10.
Tulsa (plus 22 1/2) at No. 2 Cincinnati
CFP selection committee basically told the Bearcats they need to start routing their weak competition ... CINCINNATI 42-17.
LSU (plus 28 1/2) at No. 3 Alabama
Crimson Tide is 17-2-1 in the rivalry when it is ranked and the Tigers are not; the last big LSU upset was in 1993 when it beat No. 5 Alabama as an unranked team ... ALABAMA 45-20.
No. 5 Michigan State (minus 2 1/2) at Purdue
Regardless of the rankings, the Spartans have won eight straight against the Boilermakers ... MICHIGAN STATE 28-24.
No. 6 Ohio State (minus 14 1/2) at Nebraska
Buckeyes have won six straight meetings by an average of 35 points, with just one game being decided by fewer than 25 ... OHIO STATE 38-21.
No. 7 Oregon (minus 6 1/2) at Washington
Ducks have won 14 of 16 against the Huskies ... OREGON 24-20.
Navy (plus 20 1/2) at No. 8 Notre Dame
Rivalry was not played last season when the pandemic altered schedules, snapping a run of 93 straight years ... NOTRE DAME 35-13.
Indiana (plus 20 1/2) at No. 9 Michigan
Hoosiers snapped a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines last season, but have come crashing down in 2021 ... MICHIGAN 42-17.
No. 10 Wake Forest (plus 2 1/2) at North Carolina
Demon Deacons are the only team in the country that has yet to be held under 35 points in a game ... WAKE FOREST 42-38.
No. 11 Oklahoma State (minus 2 1/2) at West Virginia
Mountaineers trying to beat a ranked team for the second straight week, something they have not done since 2012 ... OKLAHOMA STATE 24-21.
No. 12 Auburn (plus 4 1/2) at No. 13 Texas A&M
Tigers have won four straight in College Station since Aggies joined the SEC ... AUBURN 28-26, UPSET SPECIAL.
No. 14 Baylor (minus 6 1/2) at TCU
Horned Frogs’ last game without Gary Patterson as a member of the coaching staff was Nov. 20, 1997, a victory against SMU to end a 1-10 season ... BAYLOR 35-24.
Liberty (plus 10 1/2) at No. 15 Mississippi
Former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze returns to Oxford with the Flames and a possible first-round draft pick in QB Malik Willis ... OLE MISS 38-30.
No. 16 UTSA (minus 11 1/2) at UTEP
Roadrunners TB Sincere McCormick is third in the nation in carries with 191 — and 11th in rushing at 111.38 yards per game ... UTSA 24-14.
Tennessee (plus 1/2) at No. 18 Kentucky
Wildcats have a chance to secure a New Year’s Six bowl bid if they can win out ... KENTUCKY 27-24.
No. 19 Iowa (minus 11 1/2) at Northwestern
Wildcats have won four of the last five against the Hawkeyes, who come in on a two-game losing streak overall ... IOWA 23-10.
No. 20 Houston (minus 13 1/2) at South Florida
Cougars’ first game as a ranked team since 2018, which they lost the week after beating a ranked USF team ... HOUSTON 31-7, BEST BET.
No. 21 Coastal Carolina (minus 19 1/2) at Georgia Southern
Eagles hired former USC coach Clay Helton this week, but he doesn’t start actually coaching the team until next season ... COASTAL CAROLINA 35-21.
No. 22 Penn State (minus 10 1/2) at Maryland
Terps beat the Nittany Lions for just the third time in 43 meetings last year ... PENN STATE 35-23.
No. 23 SMU (minus 4 1/2) at Memphis
If Cincinnati is going to have any chance to make the playoff, SMU —- and Houston —- will need to avoid any more losses not involving the Bearcats ... MEMPHIS 35-31.
Boise State (plus 4 1/2) at No. 25 Fresno State
Bulldogs have recently evened out a rivalry the Broncos owned for years, winning three of the last seven meetings ... FRESNO STATE 28-27.
TWITTER REQUESTS
Clemson (minus 4 1/2) at Louisville — @AvianDentures
Tigers covered for the first time last week and it took one wacky play for them to do it; Maybe it’s the start of a streak? ... CLEMSON 26-20.
Mississippi State (plus 5 1/2) at Arkansas — @shawn_bubba
SEC record for pass attempts in a season belongs to the late Jared Lorenzen, who threw 559 in Kentucky’s Air Raid in 2000; Mississippi State’s Will Rogers is on pace to throw more than 600 in 12 games in Mike Leach’s Air Raid ... ARKANSAS 28-24.
Middle Tennessee (plus 14 1/2) at Western Kentucky — @chadstray
Could this Conference USA rivalry be a MAC rivalry soon? ... WESTERN KENTUCKY 42-31.
Southern California (plus 8 1/2) at Arizona State — @ArtWMoore
USC lost star receiver Drake London (ankle) to a season-ending injury last week ... ARIZONA STATE 31-24.
Last week: 16-7 straight; 12-11 against the spread.
Season: 137-67 straight; 114-90 against the spread.
