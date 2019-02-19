CHICAGO — All-Star teams of college seniors will compete for a $150,000 prize in a 3-on-3 tournament before this year’s NCAA national championship game.

The Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, announced on Monday, will be played at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, from April 5-7.

Only players who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility may participate. The championship team will earn a spot in the 2019 USA Basketball 3X3 National Championship in May.

Last year’s tournament was won by the Big Ten team of Indiana’s Robert Johnson, Minnesota’s Nate Mason, Ohio State’s Jae’Sean Tate and Purdue’s Vincent Edwards.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will include 3-on-3 basketball as a medal sport for the first time.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.