PHILADELPHIA — Napheesa Collier had a season-high 30 points and 12 rebounds and Crystal Dangerfield tied her career-high with 24 points to lead No. 2 UConn to an 88-67 victory over Temple on Saturday.

The Huskies (16-1, 5-0 American) have won five in a row since their lone loss, 68-57 at Baylor on Jan. 3. UConn remained undefeated in league play since joining the American Athletic Conference, improving to 106-0.

Megan Walker added 11 points and Katie Lou Samuelson had 10 for UConn. Dangerfield added nine assists.

Aliya Butts had 17 points to lead the Owls (4-13, 0-5), who lost their sixth straight.

The game originally was scheduled for Sunday but pushed up a day due to the forecasted winter storm for the Northeast.

Temple got within 66-52 early in the fourth quarter, but UConn methodically pulled away.



Connecticut’s Napheesa Collier, center, shoots the ball with Temple’s Emani Mayo, left, and Shantay Taylor, right, defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/Associated Press)

The Huskies, who entered leading the country with an average margin of victory of 27.8 points, won easily despite a subpar shooting performance from long range. UConn was 7 for 25 (28 percent) on 3-pointers. The Huskies led 42-25 at halftime despite missing 10 of 13 3-point tries.

Dangerfield shot 6 for 8 in the opening 20 minutes, and finished the half with a coast-to-coast layup after a UConn defensive stop to make it a 17-point game at the break.

It was the 12th straight victory over Temple for the Huskies, who improved to 12-2 all-time against the Owls. Temple coach Tonya Cardoza, who helped UConn to five national titles as an assistant coach there from 1994-2008, fell to 0-12 against the Huskies.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies return home for a pair of conference games before a highly anticipated matchup at No. 4 Louisville on Jan. 31.

Temple: The Owls will look to finish with three wins in the Philadelphia Big 5 on Wednesday at Penn. Villanova, which handed Temple its lone loss in the city series on Dec. 9, already has claimed the Big 5 title.

UP NEXT

UConn: Host SMU Wednesday.

Temple: At Penn Wednesday.

