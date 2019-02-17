Connecticut guard/forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) drives to the basket in front of Central Florida guard Jamesha Paul (33) during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. (Reinhold Matay/Associated Press)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Naphessa Collier had 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals to help No. 4 UConn rout UCF 78-41 on Sunday.

She led five Huskies in double figures, including Christyn Williams who had all 12 of her points in the second half.

UConn (23-2, 11-0 American) forced 23 turnovers and jumped out to a 23-4 lead over the Knights led by Collier, who scored or assisted on 16 of the first 20 points the team scored. UCF (20-5, 9-3) responded with a 17-7 run but then went into a four-minute scoring drought and never recovered.

Kay Kay Wright scored 17 points for UCF, which didn’t attempt a free throw until midway through the third quarter.

MOVING UP:

Katie Lou Samuelson was held without a basket, going 0-for-5 from the field but made all 12 free throws. She moved into fourth place all-time on the UConn scoring list passing UCF assistant Nykesha Sales (2,178 points).

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies struggled from behind the arc early on (2-for-10), but they picked it up in the second half, knocking down (6-of-9) in the second half.

UCF: The Knights forced the Huskies into 21 turnovers, but they were only able to turn those opportunities into 14 points.

UP NEXT

UConn: Hosts Memphis on Wednesday.

UCF: At Wichita State on Wednesday.

