STORRS, Conn. — Napheesa Collier tied a season-high with 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds on Saturday, leading No. 5 UConn to a 109-74 rout of Temple.

Collier, who had 30 points in a win over the Owls last month, recorded her 12th double-double of the season and 36th of her career. She hit 12 of her 16 shots, dished out six assists and blocked three shots.

Crystal Dangerfield added 22 points and nine assists for UConn (21-2, 10-0 American), which tuned up for Monday’s meeting with No. 12 South Carolina by shooting 63 percent and breaking the 100-point barrier for a second straight game.

Katie Lou Samuelson added 19 points for the Huskies, who had 31 assists on 39 baskets.

Mia Davis had 20 points and nine rebounds for Temple (8-15, 4-6 American), which lost for the first time in five games. Lena Niang added 15 points and Alliya Butts had 13 points and eight assists.

The Owls scored the game’s first five points. UConn took a 10-9 lead 3 ½ minutes into the game on a Walker free throw and never trailed again. A 3-pointer from Samuelson just before the halftime buzzer sent the Huskies into intermission up 58-40.



Connecticut’s Crystal Dangerfield reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Temple, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (Jessica Hill/Associated Press)

UConn dominated underneath, outscoring Temple 38-14 in the paint and 23-10 on the fast break.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls have lost 13 straight games to UConn after winning the first two meetings between the two schools back in 1981 and 1982.

UConn: The Huskies extended their conference winning streak to 111 games, including 96 in the regular season. They have not lost a regular-season or AAC tournament game since the league was formed in 2013.

UP NEXT

Temple: The Owls have more than a week off before their next game, which is at home against Cincinnati on Feb. 17.

UConn: The Huskies play their last nonconference game of the season on Monday, when they host the Gamecocks in Hartford.

