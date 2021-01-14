Celeste Taylor added 23 points for the Longhorns (9-2, 3-1 Big 12) and tied a career high with four 3-pointers, all in the first half.
Holly Kersgieter had 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for the Jayhawks (5-3, 1-1) who had eight available players in Kansas’ first completed game of 2021. Zakiyah Franklin added 15 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Chandler Prater had 14 points. Julie Brosseau had 10 points.
Kansas trailed by 74-62 with 2:23 left and had an 8-1 run to get within five with 43 seconds left, but Texas’ Kyra Lambert made all four of her free throws to secure the win.
