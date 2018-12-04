Connecticut’s Mikayla Coombs (4) heads to the basket past Saint Louis’ Chloe Rice, left, and Ciaja Harbison (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in St. Louis. Connecticut won 98-42. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS — Napheesa Collier had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Katie Lou Samuelson scored 20 points and top-ranked UConn beat Saint Louis 98-42 on Tuesday night.

The Huskies (8-0) have won 123 consecutive regular season games. Crystal Dangerfield added 18 points, and Christyn Williams had 17.

Myia Clark led Saint Louis (4-5) with 18 points.

UConn rolled to a 15-2 lead and never looked back. Samuelson propelled the early outburst with a pair of 3-pointers, and Collier had a short jumper. Williams hit a 3-pointer with less than a minute to go in the first quarter to push the lead to 23-8.

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 102, UT MARTIN 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Asia Durr scored 25 points, Arica Carter had 16 and Louisville’s defense stifled UT Martin.

Durr provided Louisville’s initial boost with 16 first-half points, while Carter added 12. The margin quickly reached 40 in the third quarter as the Cardinals (9-0) hit the century mark for the second game in a row.

Sam Fuehring had 10 rebounds and nine points, Bionca Dunham scored 14 and Dana Evans 11 as Louisville improved to 8-0 against UT Martin (5-3).

Chelsea Perry had 12 points and eight rebounds for UT Martin, which had won two of three coming in.

NO. 21 DRAKE 91, CLARKE 43

DES MOINES, Iowa — Becca Hittner scored 23 points to lead Drake.

Sara Rhine had 22 points, making all 10 of her shots for Drake (8-1). A record crowd of 6,031 at the Knapp Center was on hand for the annual game for elementary and middle school students.

Tina Ubl led Clarke (7-3) with 14 points and Makenna Haase added 12 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

___

