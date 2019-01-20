PHILADELPHIA — Napheesa Collier had a season-high 30 points and 12 rebounds and Crystal Dangerfield set a career high with 26 points to lead No. 2 UConn to an 88-67 victory over Temple on Saturday.

The game originally was scheduled for Sunday but pushed up a day due to the forecast of a winter storm for the Northeast.

The Huskies (16-1, 5-0 American) have won five in a row since their lone loss, 68-57 at Baylor on Jan. 3. UConn remained undefeated in league play since joining the American Athletic Conference, improving to 106-0.

Megan Walker added 11 points and Katie Lou Samuelson had 10 for UConn. Dangerfield added nine assists.

Aliya Butts had 17 points to lead the Owls (4-13, 0-5), who lost their sixth straight.

NO. 11 TEXAS 73, TCU 67



AUSTIN, Texas — Joyner Holmes scored 17 points, Sug Sutton made four free throws in the final 10 seconds and Texas held off TCU.

Danni Williams added 15 points for the Longhorns (15-3, 5-1 Big 12), who bounced back from an 18-point loss at Kansas State. Charlie Collier had 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Destiny Littleton 11.

Jordan Moore led TCU (12-5, 2-4) with 20 points and Amy Okonkwo added 18.

NO. 13 GONZAGA 86, SAN DIEGO 61

SAN DIEGO — Katie Campbell had 17 points and Laura Stockton had 10 assists, both career highs, and Jenn Wirth added 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Gonzaga past San Diego.

Chandler Smith led the Bulldogs (17-2, 6-1 West Coast Conference) with 18 points.

Aminata Dosso led San Diego, which has lost six straight, with 13 points.

NO. 18 IOWA STATE 104, OKLAHOMA 78

AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens had six 3-pointers and 25 points, both career-highs, as Iowa State snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Oklahoma.

Madison Wise made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Alexa Middleton and Meredith Burkhall added 14 points apiece and Bridget Carleton had 13. Burkhall added 10 rebounds for the Cyclones (14-4, 4-2 Big 12 Conference).

Ana Llanusa had a career-high 35 points for the Sooners (5-11, 1-4), making four 3-pointers and 15 of 18 from the foul line. Jessi Murcer added 18 points.

