Four seconds into the fourth quarter, Collier had barreled over the middle from the one to knot the score at 13-13.
Winston-Salem had taken a 13-6 lead into the final period on a pair of Jobanni Esparza field goals and a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Lewis to Antjuan Collins.
The Eagles previous home game was on Nov. 16, 2019, against S.C. State.
