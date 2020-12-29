Texas pulled away in the third quarter, closing on a 16-0 run, as Lamar didn’t score in the final six minutes. Gaston and Collier combined to score the first 11 points of the run — with six from Gaston.
Gaston finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds — both season highs — and Joanne Allen-Taylor added 12 points for Texas (7-1), which only had eight available players. Celeste Taylor, averaging 13.4 points per game, missed her third straight contest and Audrey Warren, 13.1 points, also didn’t play.
Texas played at home without fans for the first time this season after limited attendance was allowed. The Longhorns are scheduled to host Iowa State, resuming Big 12 play, on Sunday.
Sabria Dean scored 15 points and Jadyn Pimentel added 11 for Lamar (1-7).
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.