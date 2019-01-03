ATLANTA — Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has added two defensive assistants and one offensive assistant.

Larry Knight will coach defensive ends and outside linebackers, Jim Panagos will coach the defensive line, and Chris Wiesehan will oversee tight ends and offensive special teams.

Collins also brought in Ryan Horton as director of applied science for strength and conditioning.

All four worked under Collins the last two seasons at Temple.

The school announced the moves Thursday.

