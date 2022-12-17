Collins and Monmouth host Charlotte

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charlotte 49ers (8-2) at Monmouth Hawks (1-10) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -11; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jack Collins scored 20 points in Monmouth’s 86-71 loss to the Syracuse Orange. The Hawks have gone 0-2 at home. Monmouth gives up 83.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.8 points per game.

The 49ers are 1-1 on the road. Charlotte is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Collins is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the 49ers. Aly Khalifa is averaging 10 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for Charlotte.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

