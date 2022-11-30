Collins has school-record 20 assists in Saint Louis' win

ST. LOUIS — Yuri Collins broke his own school record with 20 assists and Saint Louis beat Tennessee State 80-63 on Wednesday night.
Javon Pickett scored 15 points with seven rebounds and three steals for the Billikens (6-2). Javonte Perkins scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Gibson Jimerson was 5 of 8 shooting to finish with 11 points.
The Tigers (4-3) were led in scoring by Jr. Clay, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Zion Griffin added 10 points for Tennessee State. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. also recorded 10 points.
