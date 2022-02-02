Collins turned in a complete performance, scoring a season-high 35 points, hitting 10 of 10 shots from the free throw line and dishing 13 assists for the double-double. Francis Okoro added 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Jordan Nesbitt added another 14 points for Saint Louis (15-6, 6-2 Atlantic 10).
Oduro equaled his season high with 32 points to lead the Patriots. Devon Cooper had 22 points, D’Shawn Schwartz added 15 points and nine rebounds and Davonte Gaines added a double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds.
