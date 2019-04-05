CHICAGO — David Collins had 19 points and eight rebounds as South Florida beat DePaul 77-65 on Friday night for the College Basketball Invitational championship.

USF made three 3-pointers in a four-minute span to take the first double-digit lead of the second half at 57-47, and extended it to a 14-point advantage after an 8-0 run. The Bulls led by double figures for five-plus minutes until Max Strus made three free throws at 1:06 to pull to 71-64. Xavier Castaneda sealed it with two free throws at 40.4.

Justin Brown had 12 points for South Florida (24-14), which was picked to finish last in the preseason American Athletics Conference coaches’ poll. Laquincy Rideau added 10 points. Antun Maricevic had seven rebounds for the visitors.

South Florida led by 17 points, 37-20, with 6:15 remaining in the first half but didn’t score again until Rideau beat the halftime buzzer with a layup for a 39-34 lead. DePaul went on a 14-0 run during USF’s drought to get within three points with 25.7 seconds left.

Devin Gage had 19 points for the Blue Demons (19-17), who never led in the game. Strus added 16 points. Femi Olujobi had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

