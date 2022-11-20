Collins scores 21, St. Louis defeats Providence 76-73

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Yuri Collins scored 21 points and Saint Louis beat Providence 76-73 on Sunday night in the third-place game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off.
Collins had five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Billikens (4-1). Javonte Perkins scored 14 points and Okoro finished with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.
The Friars (3-2) were led by Bryce Hopkins, who recorded 20 points and nine rebounds. Bynum added 15 points for Providence. Ed Croswell had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Providence led 36-30 at halftime.
Both teams play on Wednesday. Saint Louis hosts Paul Quinn and Providence hosts Merrimack.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.