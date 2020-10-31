A fumble recovery set the Owls up at the Southern Miss 17 and a 13-yard pass to Trammell made it a 20-point second quarter for Rice. The third Collins-to-Trammell TD connection came on a 14-yard pass in the fourth quarter.
Juma Otoviano finished with 111 rushing on 25 carries for the Owls, who outgained the Golden Eagles 412-269.
Southern Miss (1-5, 1-2) is on its third head coach of the season with assistant head coach Tim Billings taking over for Scotty Walden. Walden announced Tuesday he was taking the head coaching job at Austin Peay. Walden had been serving as the Golden Eagles’ interim head coach since Jay Hopson resigned following a loss to South Alabama in the team’s opener on Sept 3. Billings oversaw the Eagles in their loss at Liberty last weekend after Walden tested positive for COVID-19. Billings will serve as interim coach the remainder of the season.
___
