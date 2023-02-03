Collum leads Cal State Bakersfield over UC Riverside in OT

Collum added seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (7-15, 3-8 Big West Conference). Travis Henson added 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Marvin McGhee scored 10 on 5-of-7 shooting.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Antavion Collum scored eight of his 31 points in overtime to lead Cal State Bakersfield past UC Riverside 82-76 on Thursday night.

Zyon Pullin led the way for the Highlanders (15-8, 8-3) with 26 points, five assists and two steals. Pullin hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 70. Flynn Cameron added 19 points and Jamal Hartwell II scored 12.