Collum leads CSU Bakersfield against Hawaii after 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (19-8, 10-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-16, 6-9 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Bakersfield -6; over/under is 122.5 BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Antavion Collum scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 70-62 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Roadrunners are 6-6 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 10-5 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is the top team in the Big West allowing only 61.9 points per game while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivan Reynolds is averaging 4.5 points for the Roadrunners. Collum is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Advertisement

Bernardo da Silva is averaging 10 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article