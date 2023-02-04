Collum leads CSU Bakersfield against UCSD

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-15, 3-8 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (8-15, 3-8 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -5.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on the UCSD Tritons after Antavion Collum scored 31 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 82-76 overtime victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Tritons have gone 3-7 in home games. UCSD gives up 71.9 points and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 3-8 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield allows 64.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 18.6 points. Roddie Anderson III is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for UCSD.

Advertisement

Ivan Reynolds is averaging 4.4 points for the Roadrunners. Collum is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article