Colorado hosts Cartier and Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (6-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (4-5, 0-2 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits the Colorado Buffaloes after Patrick Cartier scored 23 points in Colorado State’s 88-83 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears. The Buffaloes have gone 2-1 at home. Colorado is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 71.3 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 17.6 assists per game led by Isaiah Stevens averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 12.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 48.3% for Colorado.

Stevens averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc. John Tonje is averaging 15 points and 6.1 rebounds for Colorado State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

