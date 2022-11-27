Colorado hosts Knowling and Yale

Yale Bulldogs (6-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (3-3)
The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 away from home. Yale is fifth in college basketball allowing 51.7 points while holding opponents to 33.2% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Tristan da Silva is shooting 49.0% and averaging 10.8 points for Colorado.
Knowling is averaging 20.2 points for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 9.7 points for Yale.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.