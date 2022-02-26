Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 10-8 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -10; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona plays the Colorado Buffaloes after Azuolas Tubelis scored 23 points in Arizona’s 97-77 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes have gone 11-5 at home. Colorado ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 12.9 assists per game led by KJ Simpson averaging 2.6.

The Wildcats have gone 15-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Koloko averaging 2.4.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 76-55 on Jan. 14. Justin Kier scored 14 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Walker is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Evan Battey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kerr Kriisa averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 43.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 88.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.