The Wildcats have gone 15-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Koloko averaging 2.4.
The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 76-55 on Jan. 14. Justin Kier scored 14 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Walker is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Evan Battey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Kerr Kriisa averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 43.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.
Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 88.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.