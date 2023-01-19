Colorado hosts Washington after Brooks' 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -9; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Colorado Buffaloes after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 26 points in Washington’s 81-78 overtime victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Buffaloes are 8-1 in home games. Colorado averages 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Huskies are 3-5 in Pac-12 play. Washington has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.8 points for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Brooks is averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

